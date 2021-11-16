Whilst the government says it will install more chargers, campaigners say progress is too slow.
By Paul Martin
Wales Live
Severe accident: A483 Powys both waysBBC News Travel
A483 Powys both ways severe accident, from The Church to A489 Newtown Bypass.
A483 Powys - A483 Dolfor Road in Dolfor closed in both directions from The Church junction to the A489 Newtown Bypass junction, because of accident investigation work. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Rachel Flint
BBC News
Severe disruption: A4811 Powys both waysBBC News Travel
A4811 Powys both ways severe disruption, from Newtown Church to Queens Head pub.
A4811 Powys - A4811 Pool Road in Newtown closed in both directions from the Newtown Church junction to the Queens Head pub junction, because of an unsafe building.
Severe accident: A483 Powys both waysBBC News Travel
A483 Powys both ways severe accident, from A489 Newtown Bypass to B4355.
A483 Powys - A483 in Newtown closed in both directions from the A489 Newtown Bypass junction to the B4355 junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
By Matthew Murray & Craig Duggan
BBC News
What happens when drug dealers move in to a small, rural town?
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales home affairs correspondent
By Liam Evans
BBC News
By Craig Duggan
BBC News
Severe disruption: A489 Powys both waysBBC News Travel
A489 Powys both ways severe disruption, from A4811 Llanidloes Road to A483 Dolfor Road.
A489 Powys - A489 Newtown Bypass in Stepaside closed in both directions from the A4811 Llanidloes Road junction to the A483 Dolfor Road junction, because of emergency vehicles at scene.
