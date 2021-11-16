Newtown

Wales, United Kingdom

  1. Challenge of driving Wales' length by electric car

    Video content

    Video caption: Electric cars: How practical are they in Wales?

    Whilst the government says it will install more chargers, campaigners say progress is too slow.

    Severe accident: A483 Powys both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A483 Powys both ways severe accident, from The Church to A489 Newtown Bypass.

    A483 Powys - A483 Dolfor Road in Dolfor closed in both directions from The Church junction to the A489 Newtown Bypass junction, because of accident investigation work. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: A4811 Powys both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A4811 Powys both ways severe disruption, from Newtown Church to Queens Head pub.

    A4811 Powys - A4811 Pool Road in Newtown closed in both directions from the Newtown Church junction to the Queens Head pub junction, because of an unsafe building.

    Severe accident: A483 Powys both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A483 Powys both ways severe accident, from A489 Newtown Bypass to B4355.

    A483 Powys - A483 in Newtown closed in both directions from the A489 Newtown Bypass junction to the B4355 junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

  12. The drugs gang in our cul-de-sac

    Video content

    Video caption: Drugs: The county lines gang in our Powys cul-de-sac

    What happens when drug dealers move in to a small, rural town?

    Severe disruption: A489 Powys both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A489 Powys both ways severe disruption, from A4811 Llanidloes Road to A483 Dolfor Road.

    A489 Powys - A489 Newtown Bypass in Stepaside closed in both directions from the A4811 Llanidloes Road junction to the A483 Dolfor Road junction, because of emergency vehicles at scene.

  19. Caernarfon Town 3-5 Newtown

    Newtown's James Davies celebrates

    James Davies scores twice in a Cymru Premier Euro play-off final thriller, as Newtown beat hosts Caernarfon Town to a Europa Conference League spot.

