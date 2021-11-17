Northenden

England, United Kingdom

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J6 for Rifle Road to J5 for A5103.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 anticlockwise from J6, Rifle (Sale) to J5, A5103 (Princess Parkway), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, from J5 for A5103 to J6 for Rifle Road.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise from J5, A5103 (Princess Parkway) to J6, Rifle (Sale), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.

  20. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, at J5 for A5103.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on entry slip road and it's heavy clockwise at J5, A5103 (Princess Parkway), because of an accident involving a lorry and car.

