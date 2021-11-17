Eighteen people have now been arrested over a protest which forced a United match to be postponed.Read more
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J6 for Rifle Road to J5 for A5103.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 anticlockwise from J6, Rifle (Sale) to J5, A5103 (Princess Parkway), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, from J5 for A5103 to J6 for Rifle Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise from J5, A5103 (Princess Parkway) to J6, Rifle (Sale), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, at J5 for A5103.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on entry slip road and it's heavy clockwise at J5, A5103 (Princess Parkway), because of an accident involving a lorry and car.
