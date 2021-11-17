Oxford University says local cultural organisations will be invited to perform at the new venue.Read more
Most Recent
By Hazel Shearing
Education correspondent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A34 Oxfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
A34 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, between A420 and A423 Southern By-Pass Road.
A34 Oxfordshire - A34 in Oxford blocked and queues southbound between Botley Interchange and Hinksey Hill Interchange, because of an accident. Congestion to Peartree Roundabout.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Shelley Phelps
BBC News
By Jack Grey
BBC News