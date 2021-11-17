North Hinksey

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A34 Oxfordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A34 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, between A420 and A423 Southern By-Pass Road.

    A34 Oxfordshire - A34 in Oxford blocked and queues southbound between Botley Interchange and Hinksey Hill Interchange, because of an accident. Congestion to Peartree Roundabout.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

