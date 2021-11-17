The widow of a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a lorry launches a road safety campaign.Read more
Most Recent
By Ben King
Business reporter, BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Somerset southboundBBC News Travel
M5 Somerset southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A38 Taunton Road to J25 for A358.
M5 Somerset - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J24, A38 (Bridgwater South) to J25, A358 (Taunton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The artist behind the project said the dress embodies the "unity" of women.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Somerset southboundBBC News Travel
M5 Somerset southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A38 Taunton Road to J25 for A358.
M5 Somerset - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J24, A38 (Bridgwater South) to J25, A358 (Taunton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time