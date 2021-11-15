An appeal has been launched after a 74-year-old man was found with serious head injuries and his wallet missing in Skegness.

It's not yet known how the man came to be injured, police say.

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire force, said: "The incident on Drummond Road, Skegness, is believed to have happened at some point between 23:30 on 7 November and 00:30 on 8 November.

"The victim was taken to hospital as a result and his wallet containing a sum of cash was reportedly stolen during the incident."

Det Con Simon Chafer, said: “At this stage, it is unclear how the victim came upon his injuries and the circumstances leading up to it, but we are keeping an open mind and want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

“We're also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of Drummond Road at the time of the incident to contact us."