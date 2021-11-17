South East Coast Ambulance Service advises people to consider alternatives to 999 where possible.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northboundBBC News Travel
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, from J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout to J8 for A303.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 northbound from J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout) to J8 A303, because of emergency pot hole repairs. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
BBC Young Climate Change Reporter Katy Porter looks at how fungi is vital to the future of the New Forest.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southboundBBC News Travel
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, from J8 for A303 to J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.
M3 Hampshire - M3 partially blocked and queues southbound from J8 A303 to J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time