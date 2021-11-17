M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, from J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout to J8 for A303.

M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 northbound from J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout) to J8 A303, because of emergency pot hole repairs. Traffic is coping well.

