Oban

Scotland, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  11. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A816 Argyll And Bute both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A816 Argyll And Bute both ways severe accident, between Lorn and Islands Hospital and Argyll Square.

    A816 Argyll And Bute - A816 Argyll Square in Oban closed and it's slow in both directions between the Lorn and Islands Hospital junction and the Argyll Square junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

News Navigation