The health secretary and Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid has had his booster jab.

Mr Javid described the UK's Covid vaccination booster programme as "essential" and "critical" to fighting the pandemic, after receiving his third jab.

He was given his booster earlier by Dr Nikki Kanani, who is the medical director of primary care at NHS England.

Speaking to the media afterwards he thanks everyone involved in our "world beating" vaccination programme.

He said 88% of the population already had at least one jab, which equates to 110 million jabs.

And 13 million booster jabs have been delivered throughout the UK, with two million given in the last week.

"Vaccines remain our first form of defence against this horrid virus," he said, urging everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible.