Emad Al Swealmeen rented a property in the city and began making purchases for his bomb, police say.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Merseyside northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Merseyside northbound severe disruption, before J23 for A580 East Lancashire Road.
M6 Merseyside - One lane closed and it's heavy on M6 northbound before J23, A580 (Haydock), because of a broken down car. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Merseyside southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, from J23 for A580 East Lancashire Road to J22 for A49 Winwick Link Road.
M6 Merseyside - One lane blocked and it's slow on M6 southbound from J23, A580 (Haydock) to J22, A49 (Newton Le Willows), because of a van which has broken down. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Samantha Jagger
BBC News
By Lynette Horsburgh
BBC News
By Paul Burnell
BBC News
Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion.
By Sue Paz & Doug Faulkner
BBC News
Owain's 24-hour Drumathon complete and over £2m raised
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A58 Liverpool Road to J23 for A580 East Lancashire Road.
M6 Greater Manchester - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M6 southbound from J24, A58 (Ashton In Makerfield) to J23, A580 (Haydock), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time