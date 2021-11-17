Old Boston

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Merseyside northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Merseyside northbound severe disruption, before J23 for A580 East Lancashire Road.

    M6 Merseyside - One lane closed and it's heavy on M6 northbound before J23, A580 (Haydock), because of a broken down car. In the roadworks area.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Merseyside southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, from J23 for A580 East Lancashire Road to J22 for A49 Winwick Link Road.

    M6 Merseyside - One lane blocked and it's slow on M6 southbound from J23, A580 (Haydock) to J22, A49 (Newton Le Willows), because of a van which has broken down. In the roadworks area.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  13. Aftermath of Liverpool hospital taxi explosion

    Video content

    Video caption: Liverpool explosion: Aftermath of car blast at hospital

    Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion.

  17. Owain's 24-hour Drumathon complete and over £2m raised

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather presenter Owain Wyn-Evans in tears as finishes his BBC Children in Need challenge

  20. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A58 Liverpool Road to J23 for A580 East Lancashire Road.

    M6 Greater Manchester - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M6 southbound from J24, A58 (Ashton In Makerfield) to J23, A580 (Haydock), because of emergency repairs.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 16
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation