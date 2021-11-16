Market trader Julie Emery said shortages in the supply of fruit and vegetables was impacting business.
East 17 to switch on city's Christmas lights
Nineties boyband East 17 will turn on Wolverhampton city centre's Christmas lights in Queen Square on Saturday.Copyright: Getty Images
The event hosted by local radio personality Dicky Dodd, will run from 15:00 to 19:00 GMT, with the switch on itself taking place at 18:00.
Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, said it was "wonderful" to be welcoming people back to the event.
Weather: Cloudy, with some bright spells
BBC Weather
We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.Copyright: Sky High
Three masked men attacked Mobeen Chaudry on the driveway of his home in Birmingham.
Footage shows the moment a hoverboard battery explodes and sets fire to a room in a Smethwick house.
Heart scan delays warning from charity
More people in the West Midlands are facing longer waits for heart scans since the start of the pandemic, the British Heart Foundation has said.
It has produced figures for September, which show 5,409 people in the region had waited more than six weeks for echocardiograms, compared to just 70 at the end of February 2020.Copyright: Getty Images
The charity has warned these delays will have created a huge "hidden" backlog of people with heart disease who have not yet made it on to treatment waiting lists.
Weather: Overcast and mild
BBC Weather
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
The family of a man who died from alcoholism now campaign to raise awareness of the addiction.