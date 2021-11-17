Opposition leaders highlighted the case of a man who died while waiting five hours for an ambulance.Read more
Most Recent
Police will take 'robust' action if protest turns violent
While negotiations and speeches continue inside the conference centre, outside the protests are expected to step up a gear in Glasgow today.
Thousands of young people will march through the city demanding action on climate change, with speeches from Greta Thunberg and other leading campaigners.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of people are expected at a protest march, and police have warned they will deal "swiftly and robustly" with any violent disorder or damage to property.
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie says the force has worked closely with organisers of the youth march and is "very encouraged" by the high level of engagement.
There will be an increased police presence in the city with liaison officers, wearing light blue vests, deployed as a link between event organisers and the police.Quote Message: Officers are there to maintain the safety of the public and participants, as well as to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or to counter-protest. If you're going to a march, please act responsibly and be respectful in your actions." from Gary Ritchie Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A898 Renfrewshire both waysBBC News Travel
A898 Renfrewshire both ways severe disruption, between M898 and A82.
A898 Renfrewshire - A898 Erskine Bridge in Old Kilpatrick closed and queues in both directions between Erskine and Kilpatrick, because of an investigation by the police.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A898 Renfrewshire both waysBBC News Travel
A898 Renfrewshire both ways severe disruption, between M898 and A82.
A898 Renfrewshire - A898 Erskine Bridge in Old Kilpatrick closed and queues in both directions between Erskine and Kilpatrick, because of an investigation by the police.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M898 Renfrewshire northboundBBC News Travel
M898 Renfrewshire northbound severe disruption, at J1 for A898.
M898 Renfrewshire - M898 exit slip road partially blocked northbound at J1, A898 (Erskine), because of flooding. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A898 West Dunbartonshire southboundBBC News Travel
A898 West Dunbartonshire southbound severe accident, between A82 and M898.
A898 West Dunbartonshire - A898 Erskine Bridge in Renfrewshire blocked and queues southbound between Kilpatrick and Erskine, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time