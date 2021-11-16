Most Recent
Severe accident: A947 Aberdeenshire both waysBBC News Travel
A947 Aberdeenshire both ways severe accident, from A920 to B979.
A947 Aberdeenshire - A947 Oldmeldrum Road closed in both directions from the A920 junction in Oldmeldrum to the B979 junction in Newmachar, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A947 Aberdeenshire both ways severe accident, from A920 to Oldmeldrum.
A947 Aberdeenshire - A947 in Oldmeldrum closed and it's slow in both directions from Pitmedden turn off to the Oldmeldrum junction, because of an accident involving lorry and car.
A947 Aberdeenshire both ways severe accident, from B9170 to Tarves Turn Off.
A947 Aberdeenshire - A947 in Oldmeldrum blocked in both directions from Meldrum roundabout to the Tarves Turn Off junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
