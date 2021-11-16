Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A96 Aberdeenshire both waysBBC News Travel
A96 Aberdeenshire both ways severe disruption, between Auchterless Turn Off and Insch Turn Off.
A96 Aberdeenshire - A96 in Insch closed and it's slow in both directions between the Auchterless Turn Off junction and the Insch Turn Off junction, because of recovery work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A96 Aberdeenshire both waysBBC News Travel
A96 Aberdeenshire both ways severe accident, from B992 to Lawrence Road.
A96 Aberdeenshire - A96 in Insch blocked and stationary queues in both directions from the B992 junction to Old Rayne turn-off, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time