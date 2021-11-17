Olveston

England, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: M48 Bristol westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M48 Bristol westbound severe disruption, from M4 J21 to J1 for A403.

    M48 Bristol - One lane closed on M48 westbound in Gloucestershire from M4 J21 to J1, A403 (Aust), because of an investigation by the police. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: M48 Bristol westbound

    M48 Bristol westbound severe disruption, from M4 J21 to J1 for A403.

    M48 Bristol - One lane closed on M48 westbound in Gloucestershire from M4 J21 to J1, A403 (Aust), because of a training exercise by the emergency services earlier. Traffic is coping well.

