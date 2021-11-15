Grants of between £500 and £1,000 are on offer to community groups, charities and voluntary organisations to help make neighbourhoods in Worcester more environmentally friendly.

Applications are invited for initiatives which will reduce carbon emissions, improve resilience to climate change, reduce waste, benefit the natural environment or raise awareness about environmental issues in the city.

"By making these grants available, we aim to empower more local people to take action to protect the environment and increase resilience to climate change," said Councillor Andy Stafford

"Suggestions put forward don’t have to be complicated or original, but they do need to clearly demonstrate the difference the action will make within their community."

Worcester City Council has allocated £20,000 to support the grants scheme.

Groups can apply for up to two grants for separate initiatives between now and the end of March.