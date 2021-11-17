Park Street

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A414 Hertfordshire eastbound

    A414 Hertfordshire eastbound severe accident, from M1 J8 to A5183 Watling Street.

    A414 Hertfordshire - A414 North Orbital Road closed eastbound from Hemel Hempstead to Park Street Roundabout, because of an accident involving three cars.

    Severe disruption: A414 Hertfordshire westbound

    A414 Hertfordshire westbound severe disruption, from A5183 Watling Street to M1 J8.

    A414 Hertfordshire - A414 in St Albans closed westbound from Park Street Roundabout to Hemel Hempstead, because of emergency repairs.

