Severe accident: A414 Hertfordshire eastboundBBC News Travel
A414 Hertfordshire eastbound severe accident, from M1 J8 to A5183 Watling Street.
A414 Hertfordshire - A414 North Orbital Road closed eastbound from Hemel Hempstead to Park Street Roundabout, because of an accident involving three cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A414 Hertfordshire westboundBBC News Travel
A414 Hertfordshire westbound severe disruption, from A5183 Watling Street to M1 J8.
A414 Hertfordshire - A414 in St Albans closed westbound from Park Street Roundabout to Hemel Hempstead, because of emergency repairs.
