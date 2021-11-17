Nineties boyband East 17 will turn on Wolverhampton city centre's Christmas lights in Queen Square on Saturday.

The event hosted by local radio personality Dicky Dodd, will run from 15:00 to 19:00 GMT, with the switch on itself taking place at 18:00.

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, said it was "wonderful" to be welcoming people back to the event.