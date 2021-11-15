A4232 Cardiff northbound severe accident, between Rover Way Roundabout and A4161 Newport Road Flyover.

A4232 Cardiff - A4232 Southern Way closed and queues northbound between the Rover Way Roundabout junction and the A4161 Newport Road Flyover junction, because of an accident involving a van and a car. Congestion to Llanedeyrn Interchange southbound, backing up onto A48 Eastern Avenue to Pentwyn. Rover Way is queuing towards Newport Road.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time