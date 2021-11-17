Penmaenmawr

Wales, United Kingdom

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A55 Conwy westbound

    A55 Conwy westbound severe disruption, from A55 J15 to J14.

    A55 Conwy - Temporary closure, debris on the road and emergency repairs on A55 North Wales Expressway westbound from Penmaenmawr to J14, Madryn. Traffic is coping well.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A55 Conwy eastbound

    A55 Conwy eastbound severe accident, from Conway Road to J17 A547.

    A55 Conwy - A55 North Wales Expressway blocked eastbound from Dwygyfylchi to J17, A547 (Conwy Morfa), because of an accident.

