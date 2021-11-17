Up to 30 firefighters have spent the night tackling the blaze at two rare books storage units.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A539 Wrexham both waysBBC News Travel
A539 Wrexham both ways severe accident, between The Eagles Inn and Tower Hill.
A539 Wrexham - A539 Llangollen Road in Acrefair blocked in both directions between The Eagles Inn junction and the Tower Hill junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Elen Wyn
BBC News
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C
By James McCarthy
BBC News
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales home affairs correspondent