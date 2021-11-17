Eighteen people have now been arrested over a protest which forced a United match to be postponed.Read more
Severe accident: A50 Cheshire both waysBBC News Travel
A50 Cheshire both ways severe accident, between Townfield Lane and Stocks Lane.
A50 Cheshire - A50 Holmes Chapel Road in Allostock closed and queues in both directions between the Townfield Lane junction and Whipping Stocks Inn turn-off, because of an accident.
Money to improve women's safety
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
