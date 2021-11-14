A council's "consistently poor administration" of a teenager's special educational needs plan left her college unable to properly support her, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.

The girl, who has autism spectrum disorder and physical disabilities, moved to a new college from her special school in September 2019, the ombudsman said.

However, because Staffordshire County Council had not finalised her Education, Health and Care Plan, the college had out-of-date information about her support needs and how to meet them, and her new plan was not finalised until May 2021.

The delay, the ombudsman added, was not a "one off" and she also had a delayed review in 2017.

The frequent delays meant the girl's family lost the opportunity to appeal the contents of the plans to the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Tribunal (SENDIST), it said.

Michael King, from the ombudsman, said: "Without the opportunity to appeal the council’s plans, the family have been left with the uncertainty that their daughter might have been able to receive extra support had an appeal gone their way.

"I am pleased the council has agreed to my recommendations to put things right for the family, and the wider changes the council has put in place following a critical Ofsted review during this period should remedy the systemic issued raised by this complaint."

The ombudsman said the council should apologise to the girl and her mother, and pay them £750 as well as paying the mother £300 for having to raise the issues and refund her £450 for the costs of the Occupational Therapy report she commissioned.