  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A912 Perth And Kinross southbound

    A912 Perth And Kinross southbound severe accident, from Rhynd Road to Aberdalgie Turn Off.

    A912 Perth And Kinross - A912 in Craigend, Perth closed southbound from M90 Entry Slip Road to the Aberdalgie Turn Off junction, because of an accident involving a lorry. Traffic is coping well.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M90 Perth And Kinross both ways

    M90 Perth And Kinross both ways severe disruption, between J10 for A912 and J11 for A90.

    M90 Perth And Kinross - The road is temporarily closed and queues on M90 Friarton Bridge in both directions in Perth and Kinross between J10, A912 (Craigend) and J11, A90 (Perth), because of an investigation by the police.

  10. What now for St Johnstone?

    By Martin Watt

    BBC Scotland

    Callum Davidson & Jason Kerr

    Can St Johnstone cope with the loss of key players Jason Kerr and Ali McCann as they bid to live up to the highs of last season?

  14. Clark hopes cap call is 'first of many'

    By Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland Sport

    Zander Clark

    St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark hopes his Scotland call-up is "the first of many and not the last" as bids to prove to Steve Clarke he can be relied upon at international level.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M90 Perth And Kinross southbound

    M90 Perth And Kinross southbound severe disruption, between J11 for A90 and J10 for A912.

    M90 Perth And Kinross - One lane closed on M90 Friarton Bridge southbound in Perth and Kinross between J11, A90 (Perth) and J10, A912 (Craigend), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.

  19. Envelope update

    Severe roadworks: A93 Perth And Kinross both ways

    A93 Perth And Kinross both ways severe roadworks, between Strathmore Bar and Keir Street.

    A93 Perth And Kinross - A93 Isla Road / Main Street in Perth closed in both directions between the Strathmore Bar junction and the Keir Street junction, because of resurfacing work. Diversion in operation - via A94, A93 Scone and Wolfhill. Until 6th August

