The restored line in Devon will run a regular passenger service for the first time since 1972.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southboundBBC News Travel
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - M5 in Exeter exit slip road partially blocked southbound at J29, A3015 (Exeter), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southboundBBC News Travel
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, from J28 for A373 Station Road Cullompton to J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J28, A373 (Cullompton) to J29, A3015 (Exeter), because of coach having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southboundBBC News Travel
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J29, A3015 (Exeter), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time