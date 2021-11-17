Pinxton

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Travel time is ten minutes.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  17. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  20. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 25
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation