Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a breakdown.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Travel time is ten minutes.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
By Nicola Bryan
BBC News
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
