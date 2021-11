A952 Aberdeenshire both ways severe roadworks, from Aberdeen turn off to Muirtack turn off.

A952 Aberdeenshire - A952 in Toll Of Birness closed in both directions from the Aberdeen turn off junction to the Muirtack turn off junction, because of resurfacing work. Diversion in operation - via A950, A90, Mintlaw, Peterehad. Until 12th November

