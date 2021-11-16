We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Weather
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Shropshire's cardiology inpatient services could all be moved to Telford, as a temporary measure, to help hospitals in the county deal with staff shortages.
A report to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) says they've been struggling to recruit enough clinicians and the departments are now being run on minimal levels.
Shropshire's Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee was also told this could be reversed, with cardiology inpatients all moving to Shrewsbury, if and when the proposed Hospital Transformation Programme goes ahead.
Also known as Future Fit, the programme has suggested making the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital a centre for emergency medicine, with Telford's Princess Royal Hospital specialising in planned procedures.
Residents in the North Shropshire constituency are being urged to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of the by-election on 16 December.
Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive and acting returning officer, said "time was running out" as the deadline for registering was midnight on 30 November.
The vote for a new MP follows the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.
Mr Paterson had held the constituency since 1997.
Anyone wanting a postal vote needs to apply by 17:00 on 1 December, the deadline to apply for a proxy vote, where someone trusted is appointed to vote, is the same time on 8 December.
Covid-19 rates in Shropshire have gone up by almost a quarter, according to the latest official figures.
The county was one of 11 areas in the West Midlands to see a rise in cases in the seven days up to and including 11 November.
The other 19 local authority areas all saw falls.
However, Shropshire saw its rate climb 23% week-on-week from 384 new infections per 100,000 people to 474.
The highest cases remain among 10 to 14-year-olds, closely followed by five to nine-year-olds.
Among those ages, there were about 1,000 new cases per 100,000 people.
By Craig Duggan
BBC Wales news
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
The family of a man who died from alcoholism now campaign to raise awareness of the addiction.
We told you earlier that a man was critical following a two-car crash.
West Mercia Police has since said a 51-year-old man has now died following the collision in Shropshire.
A car was reported to be driving erratically in Shrewsbury town centre before the two vehicles collided on the B4386 between the A5 and Cruckton at about 13:00 on Sunday.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital where the man died, said West Mercia Police.
A woman remains in hospital and is being treated for life-changing injuries.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a blue Ford Focus which was driven from Raven Meadows towards Roman Road before turning onto Mytton Oak Road before the crash.
BBC Midlands Today
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
MPs are set to vote on whether to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster's sleaze row.
A motion to rescind the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MPs standards investigation process and delay Owen Paterson's suspension for breaking lobbying rules, has been tabled later.
Speaking at a news conference about the COP26 climate summit on Sunday, the prime minister was asked how he would respond to those who think he had "got it wrong" over Mr Paterson.
He replied: "I think I've said quite a lot about parliamentary stuff already. Of course, I think things could certainly have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me."
A second trial to reduce traffic in parts of Shrewsbury town centre at weekends is to begin on 20 November.
Under the plans Wyle Cop uphill, High Street, Milk Street and Shoplatch will be closed to all traffic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 16:00 while The Square will be closed to traffic every day during the same hours.
It follows a previous trial that ran from July to September this year.
Once the trial begins, people will be able to provide feedback online.
Meanwhile, feasibility work has also begun into a Low Traffic scheme for Town Walls, ahead of councils being given new legal powers to enforce moving traffic orders from next year.