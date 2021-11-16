Plymouth

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  12. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A386 Devon westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A386 Devon westbound severe accident, from A374 Western Approach to Central Park Avenue.

    A386 Devon - A386 Alma Road in Plymouth blocked westbound from the A374 Western Approach junction to Pennycomequick roundabout, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 25
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation