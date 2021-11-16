The restored line in Devon will run a regular passenger service for the first time since 1972.Read more
Most Recent
By Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport at Home Park
Envelope update
Severe accident: A386 Devon westboundBBC News Travel
A386 Devon westbound severe accident, from A374 Western Approach to Central Park Avenue.
A386 Devon - A386 Alma Road in Plymouth blocked westbound from the A374 Western Approach junction to Pennycomequick roundabout, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Sanchia Berg
BBC News