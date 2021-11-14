We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Weather
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Midlands Today
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
BBC Midlands Today
A performing arts school said money from Children in Need has meant it has been able to introduce more activities to help children suffering as a result the Covid pandemic.
OCAP in Nuneaton works with children and young people of all abilities offering dance and acting classes.
As well as extra support to improve mental health, it offers a mentoring scheme to help young people develop their confidence.
Steph's seven-year-old daughter Lily attends classes every week and she said it had changed her life.
"We have got that trust with them here, we can leave Lily, we know she is safe, we know she is getting what she needs to get, she is happy...it is amazing really," Steph said.
BBC Children in Need will air on 19 November.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a man lost nearly £9,000.
Warwickshire Police said the victim had been contacted back in December 2020 by someone purporting to be from his bank, who convinced him that the funds in his account were at risk and he needed to transfer them to a number of ‘safe’ accounts.
The victim then made three separate transfers of funds totalling nearly £9,000 to the offenders.
On Wednesday, officers made three arrests in the Crawley and Croydon area in connection with an offence of fraud against a victim living in Warwickshire.
The recipient accounts were identified and it was discovered that the funds "had been quickly dissipated", the force said.
A 24-year-old woman from Crawley, a 27-year-old woman from Croydon and a 37-year-old man from Thornton Heath were interviewed and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, it added.
Fire crews in Warwickshire have been fighting a blaze in a derelict former Royal British Legion building.
Firefighters were called to the building on Leamington Road in Ryton-on-Dunsmore at 03:30 GMT.
IT staff at two Warwickshire hospitals have started a two-day strike over plans to transfer their jobs to a new company.
The Unison union says staff at Warwick Hospital and the George Eliot Hospital, in Nuneaton, have been told their jobs will be transferred at the start of next month.
The new firm is jointly owned by the two hospital trusts, but the Unison union said the move would make the staff almost private contractors.
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and South Warwickshire NHS Trust said they were disappointed by the strike action.
BBC Midlands Today
Free football sessions for disabled children have been relaunched by a Warwickshire club after the pandemic caused them to be put on hold.
Leamington Football club is offering a chance for players who have disabilities and who are 16 years old and under to take part in regular training with the hope of creating teams.
The sessions are being held at Aylesford School in Warwick .