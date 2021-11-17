A6106 City Of Edinburgh both ways severe disruption, between Southfield Place and A199 Sir Harry Lauder Road.

A6106 City Of Edinburgh - A6106 Baileyfield Road in Portobello closed and queues in both directions between the Southfield Place junction and the A199 Sir Harry Lauder Road junction, because of a vehicle hitting the bridge.

