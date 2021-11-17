Portslade

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A27 East Sussex eastbound

    A27 East Sussex eastbound severe disruption, at A293 Portslade.

    A27 East Sussex - A27 entry slip road closed eastbound at Portslade, because of overrunning roadworks.

  11. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A27 West Sussex eastbound

    A27 West Sussex eastbound severe accident, from A270 Upper Shoreham Road Southwick to A293 Portslade.

    A27 West Sussex - A27 blocked and queues eastbound from Southwick to Portslade, because of an accident involving three vehicles.

