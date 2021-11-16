Port Talbot

Wales, United Kingdom

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Neath Port Talbot westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Neath Port Talbot westbound severe disruption, at J42 for A483 Swansea East.

    M4 Neath Port Talbot - M4 exit slip road closed and it's slow westbound at J42, A483 (Swansea East), because of overrunning roadworks.

  14. Tata steel wants government guidance on energy

    Tata steel says guidance is needed on how it will fit into new greener economy

    The UK's largest CO2 emitter fears thousands of jobs could be lost in a new greener economy.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Neath Port Talbot both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Neath Port Talbot both ways severe disruption, from J41 for A48 Pentyla-Baglan Road Baglan to J42 for A483 Swansea East.

    M4 Neath Port Talbot - It's slow on M4 from J41, A48 (Baglan) to J42, A483 (Swansea East), because of a temporary closure and an investigation by the police.

  20. Video shows racist, homophobic tirade at officer

    Racist, homophobic abuse of police officer caught on camera

    The footage was released as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week.

