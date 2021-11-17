Most Recent
Severe accident: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road and J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 London - One lane closed and queues on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe accident, from J24 for A111 Stagg Hill to J23 for A1.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked and queues on M25 anticlockwise from J24, A111 (Potters Bar) to J23 A1(M) J1 South Mimms, because of an accident involving a car and a van.
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road to J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 London - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise from J25, A10 (Enfield) to J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, from J23 for A1 to J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 Hertfordshire - Two lanes closed on M25 clockwise from J23 A1(M) South Mimms to J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road and J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 London - One lane closed and queues on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of an abandoned vehicle.
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road and J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 London - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road and J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 London - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 Stagg Hill and J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 Hertfordshire - M25 entry slip road partially blocked anticlockwise at J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe accident, from J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road to J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 London - One lane closed and queues on M25 anticlockwise from J25, A10 (Enfield) to J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, from J24 for A111 Stagg Hill to J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and queues on M25 clockwise from J24, A111 (Potters Bar) to J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident involving van. Congestion to J22 (St Albans).
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, from J23 for A1 to J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise from J23 A1(M) J1 South Mimms to J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a breakdown and recovery work.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 Hertfordshire - Queues on M25 anticlockwise at J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of an earlier breakdown. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road to J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 London - One lane closed and it's slow on M25 anticlockwise from J25, A10 (Enfield) to J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down car.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J23 for A1 and J24 for A111 Stagg Hill.
M25 Hertfordshire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M25 clockwise between J23 A1(M) J1 South Mimms and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a breakdown.
