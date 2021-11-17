M57 Merseyside northbound severe disruption, from J2 for A57 Liverpool Road to J3 for A526 Seth Powell Way.

M57 Merseyside - One lane closed on M57 northbound from J2, A57 (Prescot) to J3, A526 (Stockbridge Village), because of a breakdown.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time