Eighteen people have now been arrested over a protest which forced a United match to be postponed.Read more
Money to improve women's safety
BBC Radio Stoke
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
M56 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, at J11 for A56 Chester Road.
M56 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, at J11 for A56 Chester Road.
M56 Cheshire - M56 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J11, A56 (Preston Brook), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire westboundBBC News Travel
M56 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, from J11 for A56 Chester Road to J12 for A557.
M56 Cheshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M56 westbound from J11, A56 (Preston Brook) to J12, A557 (Runcorn), because of a broken down car.
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
