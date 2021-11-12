We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Weather
We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Weather
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Midlands Today
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
BBC Radio 5 Live
Ambulances waiting outside A&E departments are being used as "a sort of ward outside hospitals", one paramedic said.
Steven Raven, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said ambulances are being forced to wait outside due to delays in handing over patients.
The College of Paramedics has warned lives are at risk as patients are facing unacceptably long waits for a 999 response.
NHS data shows call-outs for problems such as heart attacks and strokes are taking nearly three times as long as they should in England.
Mr Raven, who works in Herefordshire, said Covid-19 had "jammed" up the health service and there were no beds for patients.
"So ambulances sit outside A&E which means they can't respond, which means that there are fewer and fewer vehicles responding because we're being used as a sort of ward outside hospitals," he said.
An NHS spokesperson said it has asked trusts to take action to prevent ambulance handover delays "with immediate effect".
Darrell Meekcom said: "I was simply gobsmacked that I got arrested for mooning a speed camera".
Firefighters were called to assist after a lorry left the road in Herefordshire.
Posting on Facebook, Kingsland Fire Station said its crews, and crews from Kington Fire Station, were called to Rhyse Lane in Kington on Thursday evening.
No one was injured in the incident, it said.
Two police officers have been given awards after they helped save the lives of two paramedics when they were stabbed.
Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, were attacked while responding to a welfare check at Martyn Smith's home in Wolverhampton on 6 July 2020.
PCs Victoria Gaunt and Michael Edge were with the pair when Smith, 52, came at them with two knives.
Smith was later jailed for nine years with a further five years on licence after admitting two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They were given Blue Light Commendations by ambulance service chief executive Anthony Marsh.
Ms Evans said: "We are both so grateful that they were with us on that day.
"If they hadn’t been, the outcome could have been a lot different."
Mr Marsh, added: "Although I met Victoria and Michael not long after the incident, it was a real privilege to be able to recognise them formally for their swift actions which helped to save Mick and Deena.
"They undoubtedly put their own lives on the line to save their blue light colleagues, something I will forever be grateful for."
BBC Midlands Today
People in the West Midlands are being urged to take up their flu vaccinations because of fears of a serious outbreak this winter which would stretch the NHS.
NHS England said world modelling predicts up to 60,000 deaths in the UK from flu.
There are concerns that due to lockdowns for much of last winter, people haven't been exposed to the virus for 18 months, so will have limited immunity.
Health experts are worried there will be a rise in those needing hospital treatment.
Fresh restrictions on visiting patients remain in place at a hospital trust.
Tighter restrictions on visiting came into effect on Wednesday at the Wye Valley NHS Trust, which operates Hereford County Hospital.
The trust also oversees community hospitals in Bromyard, Leominster and Ross-on-Wye.
It said the measures were brought in amid rising Covid-19 cases and reduce the risk of someone bringing the virus onto wards.
The trust said the changes remain in place this week but are being "reviewed constantly".
BBC Weather
We can expect some cloud cover this morning, with the odd spot of rain.
In the afternoon some patchy, light rain will move in from the west.
Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with the chance of rain, with more rain edging in towards dawn.
You can find out more about the weather where you are on the BBC Weather page.
Young Reporter Georgia Helme investigates the impact of pollution in the River Lugg.