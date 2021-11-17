Prestonpans

Scotland, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: A1 East Lothian northbound

    A1 East Lothian northbound severe disruption, from North Berwick turn off to Mussleburgh turn off.

    A1 East Lothian - A1 in Tranent closed and queues northbound from the North Berwick turn off junction to the Mussleburgh turn off junction, because of vehicle fire.

    Severe disruption: A1 East Lothian both ways

    A1 East Lothian both ways severe disruption, from A198 to A199.

    A1 East Lothian - A1 in Tranent closed in both directions from the A198 junction to the A199 junction, because of a police investigation.

  4. Josh Taylor: 'I'm here but my belts are in Dallas'

    Josh Taylor: 'I'm here but my belts are in Dallas'

    Returning boxing hero Josh Taylor has arrived in Scotland to a heroes welcome, without his belts.

