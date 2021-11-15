Prudhoe

England, United Kingdom

  Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A695 Northumberland both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A695 Northumberland both ways severe disruption, between Castle Lea and The Industrial Estate.

    A695 Northumberland - A695 Princess Way in Prudhoe blocked in both directions between the Castle Lea junction and The Industrial Estate junction, because of a fire at a factory. Traffic is coping well.

  12. Horse rescue centre charity's future in doubt

    Video content

    Video caption: Northumberland horse rescue centre's fears over future

    A petition urging the local authority to reconsider its plans has been signed by about 3,500 people.

  14. Call to move Veganuary to July to help environment

    Video content

    Video caption: COP26: Young farmer urges Veganuary to be summer trend

    Young farmer Robyn Hogg believes shifting the trend to the summer will help reduce our food miles.

