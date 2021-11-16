A205 London eastbound severe accident, from A219 Putney Hill to Crescent Stables.

A205 London - A205 South Circular in Putney closed eastbound from the A219 Putney Hill junction to the Crescent Stables junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Bus route affected - 37.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time