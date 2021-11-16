Putney

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A205 London eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A205 London eastbound severe accident, from A219 Putney Hill to Crescent Stables.

    A205 London - A205 South Circular in Putney closed eastbound from the A219 Putney Hill junction to the Crescent Stables junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Bus route affected - 37.

