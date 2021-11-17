Radwell

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A1(M) Bedfordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A1(M) Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10 for and J9 for .

    A1(M) Bedfordshire - The road is temporarily closed on A1(M) southbound between J10, / (Stotfold) and J9, / (Letchworth), because of an investigation by the police. Expect delays.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A1(M) Bedfordshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A1(M) Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J10 for A1 J10 Stotfold.

    A1(M) Bedfordshire - A1(M) closed and road closed northbound at J10, A1 (Stotfold), because of an investigation by the police. Diversion in operation - via the entry and exit slip roads.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation