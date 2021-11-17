A1(M) Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10 for and J9 for .

A1(M) Bedfordshire - The road is temporarily closed on A1(M) southbound between J10, / (Stotfold) and J9, / (Letchworth), because of an investigation by the police. Expect delays.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time