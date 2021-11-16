PC Hakeem Ahmed hopes to serve and protect others like his grandfather did in the Royal Navy.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A617 Nottinghamshire both waysBBC News Travel
A617 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, from A617 to A6191 Southwell Road West.
A617 Nottinghamshire - A617 in Rainworth closed and queues in both directions from the A617 junction to the A6191 Southwell Road West junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Dozens of women took part in the demonstration in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.
By David Pittam
BBC News