    Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound

    M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J24 for A50 Nottingham South and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.

    M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 northbound between J24, A50 (Nottingham South) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of an accident.

    Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24A for .

    M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and it's very slow on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, / (Nottingham South), because of an accident.

  16. 'We formed a human chain to stop drink spikings'

    Dozens of women took part in the demonstration in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

    Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24A for .

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, / (Nottingham South), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.

    Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound

    M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J24A for and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.

    M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound between J24a, / (Nottingham South) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a breakdown.

    Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound

    M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, after J24 for A50 Nottingham South.

    M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 northbound after J24, A50 (Nottingham South), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

