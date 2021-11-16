City of Westminster

England, United Kingdom

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A3212 London both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A3212 London both ways severe disruption, between A400 Charing Cross and Parliament Square.

    A3212 London - A3212 Whitehall in Charing Cross closed in both directions between Trafalgar Square and the Parliament Square junction, because of National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

