Bathesda Bach

Wales, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  9. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A499 Gwynedd both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A499 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, between Llandwrog and Bethesda Bach.

    A499 Gwynedd - A499 in Llandwrog blocked and queues between the Llandwrog junction and the Bethesda Bach junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation