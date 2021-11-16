M57 Merseyside northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A526 Seth Powell Way to J4 for A580 Moorgate Road.

M57 Merseyside - One lane closed on M57 northbound from J3, A526 (Stockbridge Village) to J4, A580 (Knowsley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time