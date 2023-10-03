Watch: Jeffries to Republicans: 'Break from the extremists'
Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader said it was on the Republican Party to join Democrats in moving the country forward.
He said "we are ready, willing and able" to work with Republicans but "it is on them to join us".
How many votes does McCarthy need?
It seems simple – to survive the vote, McCarthy needs a
majority of representatives (218) to back him.
If the vote goes along straight party lines, McCarthy will
win 222-213.
But with an unknown number of rebels on his own side ready
to kick him out, the calculus becomes more complicated.
Can he limit defections to four or fewer? If so, McCarthy
can win without the backing of any Democrats.
But that seems unlikely, according to political reporters
who’ve been taking the temperature this week. The alternative is to rely on
Democrats to back McCarthy or, at the very least, abstain.
If enough of them do that, McCarthy can win.
But relying on Democratic votes comes with its
own political price. Already there is talk of concessions that the opposition
could extract – more aid for Ukraine is at the top of the list. And that could
further fan the flames of rebellion inside the Republican ranks.
Why is this happening?
To unpick why Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s job is in peril we
have to rewind to the 2022 midterm elections.
That’s when Republicans gained a majority in the House – but
a slim one, just nine members (222-213).
That meant that a relatively small group of hardliners delayed McCarthy’s election as speaker – it took 15 rounds of voting in the House to
install him in the job back in January.
Among the concessions McCarthy offered to his Republican
opponents was a change in rules to allow just one member of the House to
trigger a vote on whether to unseat the speaker – known as a “motion to
vacate”.
Fast forward to last weekend, when McCarthy brokered a budget deal to keep the government running.
The hardliners, many belonging to the ultraconservative
House Freedom Caucus, were furious. They were ready to shut the government down over budget talks and thought the speaker gave up too much to Congressional Democrats and
President Joe Biden, particularly in the areas of budget cuts and border
security.
Having won the power to attempt to get rid of the
speaker, they’re now using it. Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida pulled the
trigger and now the speaker will face a vote.
Congress weighs McCarthy's fate as Speaker
Marianna Brady
Live reporter, Washington DC
Welcome to our live coverage.
It's the day Speaker Kevin McCarthy has feared since he was finally elected to the post in January, when right-wing rebels decided to back him in the 15th round of voting.
One of those rebels, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, has appeared to withdraw his support and filed a rarely used motion to oust him.
Gaetz says he believes McCarthy made a "secret deal" with Democrats at the weekend to keep the government funded.
His actions have triggered a vote to remove his fellow party member as Speaker - which could occur as soon as today.
The manoeuvre to remove McCarthy is one that could throw an already unruly House into even further disarray.
Democrats have not indicated if they will throw their support behind the Republican Speaker, but we expect to hear more from them soon.
Will Speaker McCarthy survive the day? Voting on other legislative business begins in two hours.
And he could call for the vote on his fate at any time today.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest from Capitol Hill.
