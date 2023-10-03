It seems simple – to survive the vote, McCarthy needs a majority of representatives (218) to back him.

If the vote goes along straight party lines, McCarthy will win 222-213.

But with an unknown number of rebels on his own side ready to kick him out, the calculus becomes more complicated.

Can he limit defections to four or fewer? If so, McCarthy can win without the backing of any Democrats.

But that seems unlikely, according to political reporters who’ve been taking the temperature this week. The alternative is to rely on Democrats to back McCarthy or, at the very least, abstain.

If enough of them do that, McCarthy can win.

But relying on Democratic votes comes with its own political price. Already there is talk of concessions that the opposition could extract – more aid for Ukraine is at the top of the list. And that could further fan the flames of rebellion inside the Republican ranks.