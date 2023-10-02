The vast majority of the handful of protestors gathered outside the courthouse do not support Donald Trump, the former Republican president, which is to be expected in this largely Democratic city.
After the attorney general bringing the case spoke briefly on the court steps, they chanted, “Thank you Letitia James.”
James had said: "My message is simple. No matter how powerful you are no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law".
Some of the protest signs show Trump behind bars or have phrases such as “lies have consequences” and “disqualify Trump".
There is however, one big MAGA flag that reads "Trump or death".
Waiting on Trump
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
The mood in the courtroom is calm and quiet as reporters and attorneys wait for Trump to arrive. We've been told he and his son Eric have made their way to the courthouse.
In the first row is New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against Trump.
Trump's legal team may be arriving with him, as they do not yet appear to be in the courtroom.
The fate of Trump's empire is on trial
Nada Tawfik
reporting live from New York
The fate of Donald Trump’s real estate empire and his ability to ever do business in New York again will all be decided in this case.
The heart of it was determined last week when a surprise ruling by the judge determined that Trump committed fraud, but much is unresolved.
Perhaps the biggest question of all is whether Trump’s signature properties, which cemented his brand as one of New York’s most famous real estate tycoons, might be dissolved and sold.
The alternative is that a court appointed receiver transfers them to a new company with an independent board, which Donald Trump has no control over.
The judge still has to decide on these points. And do not underestimate how devastating the penalties, potentially more than $250m, could be to Trump’s net worth if the judge again sides with the NY Attorney General.
Given that, it’s no big surprise that Trump is here to show he takes this seriously, but will he and his sons testify? And what more might his Trump Organization employees reveal?
This trial could sever Donald Trump’s final ties to the city that made him.
The scene at the courthouse
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
Good morning from inside New York Supreme Court.
Reporters have piled into over a dozen rows of seats this morning, all expecting to catch a glance of Donald Trump, whom we're told has just walked into the building.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has also just walked into the courtroom, taking a seat in the front row. Trump has lashed out at James in recent weeks, continuously claiming her case is a politically motivated witch hunt.
BreakingTrump has arrived at the courthouse
Donald Trump has just arrived at a court in lower Manhattan.
Trump faces a civil fraud trial which threatens to handicap his business empire.
The trial is being held over the next weeks at the New York Supreme Court on 60 Centre Street.
Welcome to our live page coverage
Donald Trump will soon appear at a New York court for a civil trial.
The former president and his sons have been hit with a fraud lawsuit after a New York investigation into their family company - the Trump Organization.
The New York attorney general is seeking a fine of $250m(£204m) and a ban on Trump doing business in his home state.
Our reporters at the courthouse will bring you the details of today’s trial which leaves Trump’s business empire in jeopardy.
