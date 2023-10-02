The vast majority of the handful of protestors gathered outside the courthouse do not support Donald Trump, the former Republican president, which is to be expected in this largely Democratic city.

After the attorney general bringing the case spoke briefly on the court steps, they chanted, “Thank you Letitia James.”

James had said: "My message is simple. No matter how powerful you are no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law".

Some of the protest signs show Trump behind bars or have phrases such as “lies have consequences” and “disqualify Trump".

There is however, one big MAGA flag that reads "Trump or death".