Dianne Feinstein was the first mayor of San Francisco, California before she focused on national politics.

As the longest serving woman in the US Senate, sworn in in 1992, Feinstein often looked to work across the aisle.

The California Democrat famously took on gun reform and the US intelligence community.

She led a lengthy review of the CIA’s interrogation program which spurred legislation banning some methods of torture.

The senator helped enact the federal Assault Weapons Ban in 1994, which prohibited the sale, manufacture and import of military-style assault weapons. Since its expiration in 2014, Feinstein has pushed for more restrictive gun laws.

She was the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

In 2022, Feinstein also authored the Respect for Marriage Act to enshrine marriage equality into federal law.