Dianne Feinstein was the first mayor of San Francisco, California before she focused on national politics.
As the longest serving woman in the US Senate, sworn in in 1992, Feinstein often looked to work across the aisle.
The California Democrat famously took on gun reform and the US intelligence community.
She led a lengthy review of the CIA’s interrogation program which spurred legislation banning some methods of torture.
The senator helped enact the federal Assault Weapons Ban in 1994, which prohibited the sale, manufacture and import of military-style assault weapons. Since its expiration in 2014, Feinstein has pushed for more restrictive gun laws.
She was the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
In 2022, Feinstein also authored the Respect for Marriage Act to enshrine marriage equality into federal law.
Tributes pour in for 'a very gracious woman'
Tributes from Dianne Feinstein's colleagues in Congress are already appearing on social media.
The long-time senator is being remembered as an inspiration and as someone who broke barriers in US politics through her advocacy and public service.
Dianne Feinstein was an incredible public servant and inspiration to many" from Bonnie Watson Coleman New Jersey Democrat House Representative
Dianne Feinstein was an incredible public servant and inspiration to many"
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Senator Feinstein. She was a very gracious person" from Ron Johnson Wisconsin Republican Senator
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Senator Feinstein. She was a very gracious person"
Senator Dianne Feinstein was a champion for Gun Violence Prevention that broke barriers at all levels of government. We wouldn't have had an assault weapons ban if it wasn't for Senator Feinstein" from Maxwell Alejandro Frost Florida Democrat House Representative
Senator Dianne Feinstein was a champion for Gun Violence Prevention that broke barriers at all levels of government. We wouldn’t have had an assault weapons ban if it wasn’t for Senator Feinstein"
Feinstein's health issues were well documented
For months, the California Democrat had faced questions about alleged memory and cognitive issues.
In April, Feinstein was admitted to hospital after a "minor fall" at her home, the latest in a series of health concerns.
The former San Francisco mayor had previously announced plans to retire at the end of next year, but resisted growing calls for her to step down.
In a statement made after she announced her retirement plans, US President Joe Biden called her a "passionate defender of civil liberties" with a "strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honouring our values".
Earlier this year, she was absent from Capitol Hill for nearly three months following a case of shingles.
She took on lighter duties upon her return and moved around the US Capitol using a wheelchair. She sometimes displayed confusion during interviews, and in committee hearings or floor votes.
Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90
Dianne Feinstein, the California senator who was a trailblazing politician and served for more than three decades, has died aged 90.
Feinstein was the oldest member of the US Senate and had voted as recently as Thursday.
We will be bringing you tributes and reactions as they happen, as well as touching on some of the remarkable moments the Democrat achieved during her lengthy career.
Dianne Feinstein’s storied and influential career
