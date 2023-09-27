BBC Copyright: BBC Mark Hanna, 61 Image caption: Mark Hanna, 61

If any Republican candidates are still hoping that Donald Trump’s mounting losses in the courts and multiple indictments will weaken his support, they are bound to be disappointed.

“They did the same thing to Jesus too. In fact I’ve never seen anybody so persecuted since the time of Jesus,” said Mark Hanna, 61, one of the Trump supporters attending tonight’s rally in Michigan.

He added that he did not think the losses posed a problem for the general election either: “There’s more than enough people voting for Donald Trump”.

He said he wasn’t worried about missing a debate he sees primarily as a testing ground for the vice-presidency.

“I trust Donald Trump’s judgement when it comes to picking a running mate,” he said, adding: “I think he can do better than Pence.”