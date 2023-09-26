The United Auto Workers (UAW) union declared a strike targeting Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, in a bid to put pressure on the carmakers to grant higher pay and make other improvements in new labour agreements.
It comes at a time of broader labour unrest and casts a cloud of uncertainty over an industry that accounts for 3% of the national economy.
The two sides are negotiating over issues such as pay, days off and cost of living adjustments,as well as systems that pay newer and "temporary" hires less for comparable work.
UAW president Shawn Fain has cast the fight as part of a broader battle over economic justice and the billionaire class.
The UAW opened negotiations seeking a 40% pay rise over the four years of the contract.
The union has rebuffed claims that the figure is outlandish, noting double-digit jumps in the pay packages for company bosses, a surge in profits - and money the companies have spent buying their own shares - as well as decades of declining pay power in the industry, including in recent years, when prices surged.
The chief executives of all three companies had pay packages last year worth more than $20m.
The fight also comes as the industry is investing heavily in electric vehicles. The union is worried about that shift, since producing such cars requires fewer workers and currently involves non-union labour.
What do striking workers think about the visit?
Natalie Sherman
Reporting from Michigan
Word of the Biden and Trump visits was met with groans and "a lot of eye rolls", according to Billy Rowe, 61, one of half a dozen workers huddled in the rain holding picket signs outside of a Ford factory near Detroit, receiving regular honks of support from cars and trucks zooming by.
Rowe, who has worked at Ford for 27 years, said he saw the dispute as one between workers and the companies.
"We would much rather neither of them showed up," he said. "We don't want to divide people and when you bring politics into it, it's going to cause an argument."
Another Ford employee, Frankie Worley, said that "politics shouldn't be involved" in the issue.
"They come down here and get a picture and say they support us, but really, do they?" said Worley, who has spent 28 years at the company, including 20 on the assembly line.
"This involvement is just to put their face against us and say they're helping us. Just stay away."
President Biden joins picket line
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of US President Joe Biden as he joins members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on the picket line in the state of Michigan.
It's a historic moment because no other sitting US president has ever joined a picket line.
Biden often touts himself as the most pro-union president in US history.
His visit with local car workers comes a day before Donald Trump also heads to swing state Michigan to speak with the auto workers. The state is a hotly contested battleground in the 2024 presidential election.
We will be live streaming Biden on the picket line at the top of this page
